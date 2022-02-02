Forecast updated on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 5:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and milder with dense fog likely. Visibility may be under 100 yards, especially near the coast. Low 36-38°. Wind: S 2-9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and milder PM. Coastal fog possible. Rain showers at times. High 56-58°. Wind: S 6-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Cloudy, breezy and milder. Showers likely. Low 49°. Wind: S 8-17 mph.
Friday: Rain likely with a good soaking of .6 to 1 inch of rainfall. Windy and mild early then falling temperatures PM. Rain may end as sleet late. High 54° AM falling to 35° by 4 PM. Wind: S/N 12-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will not be as cold tonight as a light south wind develops and milder air moves back into the area. Clouds will increase Thursday with some morning fog as warmer and more humid air moves over the cold ground. The ground will chill the air producing fog and cloud of much of Delmarva. In spite of the cloud, temperatures will reach the mid/upper 50's as winds turn to the south at 7-12 mph in the afternoon. Areas of sea fog are also expected as milder air moves over the cold ocean and this fog may be very dense. Scattered showers are likely in the midday and afternoon hours as a cold front approaches Delmarva.
Friday will be cloudy with rain likely Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Rain amounts of over .6 to 1 inch are possible. It will turn sharply colder in the late morning, as a strong cold front passes through the area. Look for temperatures to fall to the upper 30's by early afternoon and we may be near freezing by dark. The rain may end as some sleet in the evening.
In the long-range, much colder weather will follow the front Friday night into Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures only in the low 30's Saturday and mid to upper 30's Sunday. Look for lows from 21-24 Saturday and Sunday. Chilly weather will continue into at east the middle of next week and it now looks like our expected milder weather pattern in February is not going to be that mild!
The average high for early February is 46 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.