Forecast updated on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: More rain is coming for the weekend, but it will not be as wet as the last storm on Wednesday. A developing low will bring strong and gusty winds to all of the region through Sunday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Low 46°. Wind: E 4-11 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy, with rain developing. Total storm rainfall around 0.25-0.5 inches. High 54-56°. Beaches 48°. Wind: E/SE 11-22 mph.
Saturday Night: Rain likely, ending by 2 AM. Low 46°. Beaches stay near 46°. Wind: S 15-24 mph.
Sunday: Clearing, then windy and mild. High 54-56°. Beaches 56°. Wind: W 18-28 mph. Wind gusts to over 36 mph are likely.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will become cloudy tonight, and it will be cool with lows near 40 degrees by sunrise. Winds will be from the East at 4-11 mph, and a little higher near open water.
Saturday will become cloudy with rain developing around midday and lingering Into the evening. Rainfall will be around 0.5-0.8 inches in most area. Winds will increase from the East the SE at 12-20 mph in the afternoon. A Gale Watch is posted for all area waters Saturday and Saturday night. Small Craft Advisories are posted for all area waters through Saturday.
Skies should clear late Saturday night as a low pressure system moves way from the area, but winds will increase behind the low pressure system through Monday as the low pressure intensifies over New England. High winds will impact the entire NE U.S. Through Monday due to this storm system
Sunday will become sunny to partly sunny, and it will be windy as well. Winds will increase from the West at 18-28 mph in the afternoon with gusts over 35 mph. Small Craft Advisories are in effect and a Gale warning is likely Sunday on all waters. It will be colder Sunday night with low temps. in the mid 30's by daybreak Monday. Winds will stay string Sunday night with winds from 20-30 mph near open water.
In the long range: Skies should be mostly fair Monday, but it will be windy and cool with temps. in the low to mid 50's. Milder air arrives Tuesday through Friday, with sunshine and afternoon temps. climbing into the 60's. We may be near 70 by Thursday and Friday!
The average low for today is 33° and the high is 53°.