ryan riley

Ryan Riley, Rehoboth Beach

Photo: Millsboro Police

MILLSBORO, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach man has been arrested for reportedly raping a child.

Millsboro Police say they arrested Ryan Riley following an investigation into sexual assaults that go back to 2016.

Ryan was indicted and charged with:

  • Two counts of rape in the first degree (Class A Felony)
  • Two counts of unlawful sexual contact in the first degree (Class D Felony)
  • Continuous sexual abuse of a child (Class B Felony)
  • Rape in the second degree (Class B Felony)
  • Sexual Abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority or supervision second degree (Class F Felony)

Riley was arraigned at Superior Court and committed to SCI in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Lt. Moyer at 302-934-8174 or email David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us

