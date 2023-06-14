MILLSBORO, Del.- A Rehoboth Beach man has been arrested for reportedly raping a child.
Millsboro Police say they arrested Ryan Riley following an investigation into sexual assaults that go back to 2016.
Ryan was indicted and charged with:
- Two counts of rape in the first degree (Class A Felony)
- Two counts of unlawful sexual contact in the first degree (Class D Felony)
- Continuous sexual abuse of a child (Class B Felony)
- Rape in the second degree (Class B Felony)
- Sexual Abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority or supervision second degree (Class F Felony)
Riley was arraigned at Superior Court and committed to SCI in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.
If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Lt. Moyer at 302-934-8174 or email David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us