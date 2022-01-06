SALISBURY, Md. - Plow truck driver Donnie Whittington is gearing up for a busy twenty four hours ahead.
"Hoping to be busy but it looks like we're just going to get a little 2 to 4 inch event but still get the trucks ready, geared up and on site," Whittington said.
Whittington says he is ready for whatever mother nature may bring.
"Ready. Tell her bring it. We'll get it moved and get it under control," Whittington said.
Sherry Christian with Maryland's State Highway Administration says crews are already out pre-treating the roads.
"We have assessed which roads need anti-icing application and our crews will be out throughout the entire state applying those materials. There are residual salt on the road from the previous storm on some of the roads," Christian said.
C.R. McLeod with Delaware's Department of Transportation says crews will have a better shot at putting down salt and brine with less rain preceding this snow event.
"Dry road surfaces are one of the key factors that we need ahead of a storm when we need to go out and apply that brine solution to the roads that really helps prevent that initial freeze up from occurring and just makes it easier for us to plow," McLeod said.
MDOT SHA offers a plow tracking at the following link: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=063bc92489094dbc8d34c9c2001a38a4
DelDOT's plow tracking feature can be found here http://deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories