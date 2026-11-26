SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach will remain closed in both directions overnight and through the next high tide cycle due to flooding, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
DelDOT said it will assist emergency vehicles as needed to pass through the closure.
Northbound Route 1 initially closed at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, near Fred Hudson Road. DelDOT later announced that southbound Route 1 was also closed due to flooding.
The closure went into effect at 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Fred Hudson Road.
The closures come as a nor'easter brings heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to Delmarva.
Stay up to date on the Thanksgiving coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC Weather App, available for Apple and Android.