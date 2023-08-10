SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is discussing some improvements to it's scooter program after some neighbors continue to complain about scooters left lying around the city.
Council member Angela Blake says she has been in contact with residents who say the scooters themselves are not the issue, it is how they are left on sidewalks, driveways and roads. Mayor Jack Heath says he also finds the scooters to be a source of frustration.
"I too get frustrated when I drive home and see the scooters lying on their sides or in a crosswalk. I still have some concerns about the young kids and I wonder how they have a credit card," said Heath.
City Administrator Andy Kitzrow says it can be difficult to manage behavior.
"So then it comes down to behavior... you're supposed to park it, you're supposed to stand it the right way... you're asking people to do that and that's where it becomes complicated when people lay it on the sidewalk, lay it on the street your front yard, driveway," said Kitzrow.
The council discussed pushing out an informational campaign to remind people of how to correctly park their scooters, and speak with the company who picks up the scooters to inquire about more regular pick ups.