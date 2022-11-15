SALISBURY, Md. --- It's that time of year again! Today's "Recycle Madness" event had students bustling bins of bottles and other recyclables through Salisbury University's Red Square for hours. The twice-a-year clean-up is organized by the Student Government Association and Jenna Feinauer says this event is also a teaching moment.
"The people who bring recyclables, we sort it to see what isn't recyclable," Feinauer said. "And a lot of time we get raised eyebrows and its a really good part of educating Salisbury students because a lot of time those trash bags and stuff does end up in recycling"
And students like Sarah Augustin are motivated save their recyclables for this event because they know it will be taken care of properly.
"A lot of the time you recycle but you don't know where it's going exactly," Augustin said. "And sometimes goes back into the landfill or adds up to more pollution. With here [Recycle Madness] we know it will be reused."
Students today are just going green but trying to win some green as well. Participants can pledge their collections in the name of a club or organization.The heavier the load, the more money they earn. Daisy Hermosiloo accepts the challenge.
"I hope we're going to win," Hermosiloo said. "We got told this a really long time ago but it's kind of one of those bitter-sweet things where you don't want to have a lot, but you want to have a lot to win to get the money for your organization."
Students helping to keep the earth happy through a little recycling madness at Salisbury University.