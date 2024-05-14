MARYLAND
Worcester County Board of Education
Commissioner District 5
- John E. Huber, IV - 236
- Dorothy Shelton Leslie - 631
- Elena McComas - 561
Dorchester County Board of Education
Councilmanic District 1
- Brandy Dawson Cumberland - 348
- Michael D. Diaz, Sr. - 384
- Lucas A. Thorpe - 214
Councilmanic District 5
- Jerome J. Harris - 132
- Michael Hartford - 142
- Christopher M. Wheedleton - 414
Talbot County Board of Education
District 2
- Candace N. Henry - 368
- Connie Loveland - 129
- Ann C. O'Connor - 265
DELAWARE
Cape Henlopen, Milford, Laurel, Seaford, Caesar Rodney, Capital and Smyrna will not be holding school board elections because of a state code that states, in the event there is only one candidate, the Department of Elections shall declare the candidate elected and not hold an election for that seat.
The following are unofficial results provided by the Delaware Department of Elections.
Indian River School District
District 4
- Joshua W. Hudson - 343
- Anita West-Werner - 492
Woodbridge School District
At-large
- John Campbell - 401
- Brian Swain - 231
- Kristie Thomas - 52
Delmar School District
At-large
- Russell R. Smart - 385
- Dawn M. Turner - 178
Lake Forest School District
At-large
- David Walter Mazur - 68
- Sarah R. Starkey - 222