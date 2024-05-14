MARYLAND

Worcester County Board of Education

Commissioner District 5

  • John E. Huber, IV - 236
  • Dorothy Shelton Leslie - 631
  • Elena McComas - 561

Dorchester County Board of Education

Councilmanic District 1

  • Brandy Dawson Cumberland - 348
  • Michael D. Diaz, Sr. - 384
  • Lucas A. Thorpe - 214

Councilmanic District 5

  • Jerome J. Harris - 132
  • Michael Hartford - 142
  • Christopher M. Wheedleton - 414

Talbot County Board of Education

District 2

  • Candace N. Henry - 368
  • Connie Loveland -  129
  • Ann C. O'Connor - 265

DELAWARE

Cape Henlopen, Milford, Laurel, Seaford, Caesar Rodney, Capital and Smyrna will not be holding school board elections because of a state code that states, in the event there is only one candidate, the Department of Elections shall declare the candidate elected and not hold an election for that seat.

The following are unofficial results provided by the Delaware Department of Elections.

Indian River School District

District 4

  • Joshua W. Hudson - 343
  • Anita West-Werner - 492 

Woodbridge School District

At-large

  • John Campbell - 401 
  • Brian Swain - 231
  • Kristie Thomas - 52

Delmar School District

At-large

  • Russell R. Smart - 385 
  • Dawn M. Turner - 178

Lake Forest School District

At-large

  • David Walter Mazur - 68
  • Sarah R. Starkey - 222 

Recommended for you