Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could pack a punch! Windy! Highs: 68-74. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers / storms linger throughout the night. Turning mostly cloudy and windy by morning. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW-NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lingering showers possible early in the day. Highs: 56-62. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the slightest chance of a shower here or there. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 57-63. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The warm air continues to push into the region this morning on a very windy start to our day. The wind will only continue to increase ahead of the cold front where we may be dealing with some gusts 40-50+ mph by the afternoon and evening hours as the cold front arrives. This push of warmer air will lead to highs today into the 60s and low 70s.
Eventually, all this warm air will lead to a problem and by the afternoon and evening hours could be a very active one on Delmarva. A cold front will arrive from the west and interact with the warm air and lead to a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The models are hinting at some very strong and some severe thunderstorms being possible on Thursday evening and Thursday night. Biggest threats to watch for with these storms are damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Have the WBOC Weather app handy for those severe weather alerts and to have Live StormTracker Radar right at your fingertips all evening long.
Behind the front, cooler air will spill in for Friday and the weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees and a good amount of sunshine on Saturday. Heading into Sunday, a weak disturbance will pass across Delmarva with extra clouds and the possibility of a few spotty showers. I think the majority of us will be dry, but something to keep in mind as we wrap up the weekend.
Early next week will bring warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms look to be possible by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.