We've learned a lot and we've lost a lot since Covid-19. Today at 5, we'll learn about the loss of hair that some are experiencing months after the diagnosis. Brandi Nichole Wallace of Hair Clinic RX gives us some hope that the luxurious locks will return.
"Find a need, fill it. Find a hurt, heal it." That's the goal of a non-profit on the grow. We check in with Mark Thompson of the Adopt-A-Block Program to see what's new and what's needed.
We talk about weight gain all the time. But, what about the weight your mattress gains over time. Katie visits the folks at Stanley Steemer to see why getting your mattress cleaned is so important.
And, just because the vines are hibernating, doesn't mean things have slowed down at vineyard. We check in with Layton's Chance Vineyard and Winery to uncork the veritable options that're available.
Winter weather, and Law Enforcement wants to provide a nice warm shelter for fugitives. We're back with "Most Wanted Monday" and Captain Rich Wiersberg with the Wicomico County Sheriff's office.
Join us for Delmarvalife, today at 5.