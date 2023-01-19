We're always hearing about a financial crisis or a weather crisis. But the unsung problem is the blood crisis. Today at 5, we're getting a primer on the Ocean City Blood Drive, and important and impactful tradition supplying Delmarva with vital supplies.
Higher education seems expensive, and that's why Wor-Wic Community College is hosting a free event to get you the financial aid you need to make it happen. We've got the details.
It's a Hare-raising tale that only Jim Duffy could share! It's Throwback Thursday, and he's pointing us towards a place you might want to visit during this year of the rabbit.
And Katie is hanging out at one of her favorite spots. Water Lili! She's getting her hands on the latest bold and unique fashion items.
We could all use a helping hand when times are tough, Even if it's a simple hand up to get us through. Threasa D. Brittingham operates The Giving Cellar which offers aid to people picking themselves up and building better lives.
They say that pictures can say a thousand words, but in this case, they're preserving a rapidly eroding history. We're talking with Author and Photographer Jay Fleming and how he's chronicling James Island and the rest of the Chesapeake Bay area through his words and camera lens.
