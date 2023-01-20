We all know how challenging it is staying safe just driving around in our vehicles on a day to day basis, but have you thought about your child's car seat? There are so many different kinds of seats and cars now, getting everything set up properly isn't always easy. Today on Delmarvalife, we're getting a hands on demonstration courtesy of the Princess Anne Police Department on the safest way to get your kiddo strapped in.
What is seasonal affective disorder? For some, it's that wintertime drowsiness, gloom or lack of interest in things, but one thing is for sure, it's real. Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons helps us learn how to overcome.
Sit! Stay! Well, of course, we do want you to sit and stay here with us, but we're actually talking about simple commands for your pooch. J.C. Richardson of Delmarva K9 shows us how to teach our dogs a thing or two.
It's the understatement of the century that our guest on the Mid-South Audio Stage today is a talented piano player. Look at this! Josh Christina is wowing us with his phenomenal talent and helping us rick our way into the weekend.
It's Friday, so you know it's Pet Connect time on Delmarvalife, check out Blaze! He's hanging out at Talbot Humane waiting on someone top take him on some adventures!