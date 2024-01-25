Back on patrol after life-saving surgery. Today at five, we're joined by K-9 Officer Mosely from the Federalsburg Police Department hearing about her journey to recovery.
For Throwback Thursday, we're highlighting one special woman who kickstarted the Girl Scouts on Delmarva.
Hundreds of thousands of rare Coins are scattered across our beaches. We'll hear about the shipwrecks that brought them here.
And we're checking out Chaffles in the DelmarvaLife Kitchen as well as making cottage cheese ice cream.
- 1/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp almond flour
- ¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 egg
- ½ Tbsp almond flour
- ½ scoop vanilla protein powder
- ¼ tsp vanilla extract
- Fresh, diced strawberries
- Whipped cream
- ¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 egg
- ½ Tbsp almond flour
- ½ scoop vanilla protein powder
- ¼ tsp vanilla extract
- Small handful of blueberries
- ¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 Tbsp powdered parmesan cheese
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp almond flour
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- Italian seasoning (optional)
- Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl (if making the strawberry shortcake chaffle - do NOT mix in strawberries or whipped cream)
- Add ½ batter into mini waffle maker and cook until light turns off (about 3 mins).
- Repeat step 2 (if making the strawberry shortcake chaffle - top with strawberries and whipped cream) - and that's it!
- 10 oz container of 4% cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup fresh diced strawberries
- 3 Tbsp sweetener of choice (preferable Monkfruit or Stevia)
- Mix In: 1 sheet graham cracker, crushed
- 10 oz container of 4% cottage cheese
- 2 Tbsp powdered peanut butter
- 2 Tbsp sugar free chocolate pudding mix
- 1 Tbsp sweetener of choice (preferable Monkfruit or Stevia)
- Mix In: 1/4 cup Lily's Chocolate Chips
- Add all ingredients except Mix In's into blender and blend until smooth.
- Add mixture and Mix In's to an airtight container and stir well. Top with lid.
- Freeze mixture for at least 4 hours, but can be frozen up to one month. Let thaw for 15 mins before serving to make for easier scooping. Add toppings and enjoy!
We're finding out all the fun happenings in the off-season at Layton's Chance Vineyard and Winery.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Granny's Moonshine Pie which is sweet, creamy, and great for sharing. Don't forget to top each slice with a dollop of our homemade whipped cream!
