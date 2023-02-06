The big game is this weekend between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. We get a point of view from the guy who everyone loves to hate, the referee.
Discrimination and racism runs deep in our country's history. We learn how the state of Delaware is making sure the history of the once-segregated portion of Trap Pond State Park is not ignored. We remember Jason Beach in Todays Monday Marker.
Thirty Two pieces, two players and one square checker-patterned board. We're talking chess and learning about an exciting chess tournament coming up in Wicomico County.
We are just about a week away from Valentine's Day. Beth Ann Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons Health and Rape Crisis Center tells us about an extra special auction starting this Thursday.
Captain Tim Robinson with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office visits Historic Studio D with this week's list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
The Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary is holding a two fundraising events to support cadets.
The countdown to Valentine's Day continues to cook away. And, speaking of cooking, how do you like the sound of homemade cupcakes, candies, and chocolate ganache? Katie is checking out all the confections at Sweet Serenity Chocolates and Desserts, in Seaford.
