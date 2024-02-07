Unsung heroes of the Second World War. Today at five, we help honor the Black Women who facilitated critical communications during World War II.
Today marks two years since the Delmarva Sports Network came to life, we'll hear more about their background and their team.
If your Electric Bill has increased in size, we'll share some in-depth info on how you can be more energy efficient.
And we're cooking in the DelmarvaLife kitchen. Dishes you'll enjoy at an upcoming event benefiting Habitat For Humanity.
We sit down with the winner of a unique competition held at Prince Street Elementary School.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.