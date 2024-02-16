Linking mental health and Heart Health. Today at five, we'll explore how conditions like anxiety and depression can cause cardiac complications.
One way to avoid those negative feelings is to spread Kindness. We'll introduce you to a program doing just that.
One sure-fire way to spread kindness is with a cutie like Creamsicle, we'll tell you how to go say hi.
Plus we've got the one man band Shortcut Sunny performing for us on the Mid-South Audio Stage.
The Seaford Elite youth football program joins us to discus how they provide a safe teamwork-driven experience.
The most popular songs of all time are showcased by the latest production from the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company, we'll get a preview.
Hot Topic: Link To The Great Backyard Bird Count: HTTPS://WWW.BIRDCOUNT.ORG/
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.