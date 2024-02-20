It's a new r4esource combatting food insecurity. Today at five, we're exploring a newly constructed Food Bank that's helping people in need with more than just meals.
Heart Smart Zucchini Bread
24 Servings
Ingredients:
1 ¼ c flour 3 large eggs
¾ c whole wheat flour 2c zucchini shredded
¾ c sugar or sugar substitute ¼ c olive oil
2 t baking soda ½ c unsweetened applesauce
2 t cinnamon 1 T vanilla
½ t salt 1½ c chopped walnuts
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Prepare two 8x4 loaf pans with parchment
paper.
2. Combine flours, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in a medium
bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside.
3. In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add the zucchini, oil and vanilla and mix
together.
4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Add the walnuts and mix till
just combined.
5. Divide evenly over the prepared pans and bake for 50-60 minutes or until
a toothpick comes out clean.
6. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes, remove from the pan, and cool on a wire
rack.
