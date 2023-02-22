Anyone who's gone fishing before is familiar with reeling in an empty lure! Today at 5, we're with author Bernadette Gesser talking about her book that features a group of feisty fish.
We've also got the Delmarva Chicken Association with us today discussing how farmers and growers have been establishing a strong foundation here for 100 years.
And Katie is showing Steve Monz the ins and outs of television production, this time, explaining how we communicate with our friends in the control room.
It's a name that comes with the prestige of decades of service and excellence. Worm's Quality Carpet Care & Commercial Cleaning can handle just about anything, and that includes taking on a property in Somerset County with profound significance.
You might be thinking to yourself that it's difficult to get your hands on fresh vegetables during this season, but our friends at Baywater Farms are offering solutions.
CEO of For All Seasons Beth Anne Dorman discusses the dangers of human trafficking and reminds us that help is out there.
You won't want to miss Mr. Food in the test kitchen making "Ooh It's So Good" Bistro Pan-Seared Scallops.
Join us for Delmarvalife today at 5.