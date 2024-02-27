Custom Cakes for kids and families. Today at five, we're with Icing Smiles. A group that's goal is to bring joy to families going through tough times.
TidalHealth is committed to the education of their doctors. we find out more about their plan for the future.
We speak with Matt Paxton from "legacy List", who will also be at the Coastal Hospice excellence in quality of live awards.
And if you've got the grit to outwit your opponent, you might want to check out a local Chess Tournament we preview.
We fount out how the Laurel Police Department is getting creative with their methods of capturing crooks.
And for National Strawberry day, we throw back to 2018 when we learned how to put together Strawberry pie.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.