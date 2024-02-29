Who's on your Family Tree? Today at five, we find out how one research center can help you look back and analyze your ancestry.
And we're also looking back for a Throwback tale. We discuss Harriet Tubman's final missions for freedom.
We're blending up a smooth and delicious Gazpacho, plus some dessert, with Una Bella Salute in the DelmarvaLife kitchen.
1 red bell pepper
1. English cucumber
1 small red onion
2 cloves garlic
2 Tbsp Sherry vinegar
1 Tbsp chopped fresh curly or flat-leaf parsley
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, divided
Place the vegetables, vinegar, and parsley in the lender with 2 Tbsp of the olive oil, and blend until extremely smooth. If needed or desired, add 4-5 ice cubes to the blender and blend again to crush the ice.
Divide among four soup bowls, drizzle the remaining live oil as a garnish, and serve immediately.
This will keep in an airtight container for up to l week, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
¼ cup Prosecco
1 tsp Sicilian Lemon white balsamic vinegar, plus extra to sprinkle over berries
¼ cup granulated sugar, plus extra to sprinkle over berries 3 cups assorted fresh berries (strawberries, blueberries, and cherries are a favorite combo of mine)
Divide them evenly between four dishes and sprinkle some balsamic and sugar over top.
Bring a saucepan of water to a simmer, and place the bowl on top, making sure it doesn't touch the water.
Watching the heat of the water so that it never heats beyond a simmer, whisk the mixture for 5-6 minutes, until it is thick and has the consistency of soft whipped cream.
The whisk marks should be visible and the mixture will start to pull away from the bowl slightly. Remove from the heat and allow to sit for 1 minute before pouring over the berries. This can be served warm or cold. This will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for 1-2 days.
And February is just about done, so we check out some funny and favorite moments in "All That is Good".
The music and arts of the Harlem Renaissance come to life in a new production by the Community Players of Salisbury; we'll share how to audition.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.