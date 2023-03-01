The Ocean City Film Festival is days away from kicking off it's seventh year. Today at 5, Katie is chatting with headliner and film maker John Waters about what makes events like these so special.
Foster Grandparents on Delmarva provide a unique aspect of care for kits on Delmarva. We're learning more about that important role.
The Author of February's entry in Katie's Book Club chats about her book, and we get clues about the next novel as well.
And Joe White from the Shrimp Boat is in the Delmarvalife kitchen showing us a new spin on preparing crab.
Peninsula Home Care discusses how education, support, and training are effective avenues for their patients to fight congestive heart failure.
Join us for Delmarvalife today at 5.