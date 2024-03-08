Delmarva Life.png

It's all about the Easter Arts and Decoys!  Today at five, we'll hear about how for over 40 years, one Festival on Delmarva has Championed Arts and Entertainment.

Food insecurity takes a community to come together, we'll find out about a special Collaboration making a difference.  

Katie is settling in for an analysis with the author of her latest Book Club pick.

And we are making a pecan pie and some schnitzel in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with Brickworks Brewing and Easts in Long Neck

Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five. 

