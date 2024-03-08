It's all about the Easter Arts and Decoys! Today at five, we'll hear about how for over 40 years, one Festival on Delmarva has Championed Arts and Entertainment.
Food insecurity takes a community to come together, we'll find out about a special Collaboration making a difference.
Katie is settling in for an analysis with the author of her latest Book Club pick.
And we are making a pecan pie and some schnitzel in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with Brickworks Brewing and Easts in Long Neck
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.