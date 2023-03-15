Honey Mustard Crickets and Gourmet Tarantulas. Today at 5 we're learning about these exotic insect entrees coming to a special event at U.M.E.S.
Chincoteague's famous Beebe Ranch is up for sale, and we find out how the community is rallying to secure it.
Dr. Memo Diriker is explaining what the latest major bank failures mean for our financial security.
And sleep awareness week continues as we get some tips on how we can restore the quality of our rest.
Authentic luxury designs don't necessarily need to break the bank. And you can find out for yourself over at Chic At The Beach at Bethany Beach, We'll show you how you can get styled up!
Join us for DelmarvaLife today at 5.