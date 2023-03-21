He's been a longtime face of WBOC that Viewers will recognize. Today at five, we're catching up with Paul Butler talking about his recent kidney diagnosis.
The Bouncy House is where you'll find Katie today while she talks with "All About Inflatables" regarding their Autism Awareness Event.
The classic musical Footloose kicks off at the Salisbury School later this month, we've got a preview.
And Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Charles talks with us and performs on the Mid-South Audio Stage.
Tidalhealth's Healthfest Event is coming up soon and people of all ages will have a chance to learn more about their personal health and what they can do to stay on the right track.
Join us for DelmarvaLife today at 5.