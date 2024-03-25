Breaking Barriers and opening minds, today at five we meet a gentleman who became the first black athlete at his high school and college. We learn about his life of many "First".
We meet with the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department to learn about their inaugural Outdoor Expo.
Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sherriff's office tells us who to be on the lookout for on this week's Most Wanted Monday.
Getting outside to play golf and supporting those in need is a combination the St. Ann's knights of Columbus know all about.
And Joe Bellia of Joe's La Roma Ristorante in Fruitland makes us an Italian dish that's lighter than what you're use to for Mamma Mia Monday.
Then we join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making Baked Overstuffed Shrimp, a great way to treat yourself to a restaurant-style meal without spending hours in the kitchen!
