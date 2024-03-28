Jim Duffy brings us back for Throwback Thursday with the story of a bold woman who founded a town here on Delmarva.
This Easter, the SonRise Sermons event comes back for its fifth year with plenty of prayer, celebration, and live music, we've got all the details.
Child Abuse Prevention is the goal of CASA of Caroline, and we learn more about their Pinwheels for Prevention program.
The Salisbury Police Department does more than just protecting and serving, and we're hearing how they're looking for promising new recruits.
Bullying is a serious issue, and we preview an event hosted by Mitchell's Martial Arts that's working to take steps to end this problem.
Fresh coffee, teas, and much more are the specialty of Coffee Rendezbrew who is joining us in the DelmarvaLife kitchen.
You'll have the whole gang going "coconutty" for more of this Coconut Bread Pudding prepared by Mr. Food in the test kitchen.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.