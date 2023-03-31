Celebrating an art form that's deep in the hearts of many people on Delmarva. Decoy carving. We learn about the Dorchester County Historical Society. It's a group that's working to ensure Decoy Carving will stay alive and well far into the future.
Crab Season opens this weekend. Secrets of the Eastern Shore Author, Jim Duffy, has the story of a black-owned business that helped create our modern crab industry.
The Delmarva Community comes together next week to put on "Easter for Thousands". We'll hear more about his monumental effort to give back -- an effort that means the world to local families in a time of need.
We're also stopping by Vernon Powell to show you what's shaking in shoes this spring.
A new season, and a new venture on the owners of Squeaky's. They're in their new digs at the Washington Tavern, but today, they're in the DelmarvaLife Kitchen showing off their slowly Roasted Chicken with Polenta.
Mr. Food test kitchen - Breakfast in a Mug.