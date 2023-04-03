What's Happening Today.png

Historical Markers can be a reminder of upsetting but important events from the past.  Today at 5, we investigate the story behind one found in Downtown Salisbury.

Parkway Church in Salisbury is celebrating Easter this year in a big way.  Katie stopped by for a teaser. 

The Ocean City Department of Tourism is giving us something to "Smile" about with their fresh new branding.

And Coast Country's April Brilliant is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making Buffalo Chicken Magic in the Crock Pot. 

Country Crockpot Cooking - Buffalo Chicken (only 4 ingredients needed)
 
2-2.5 pounds of frozen chicken breast
1 pack of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning
1 bottle of Sweet Baby Rays (or any other) Buffalo Sauce
1 stick of butter
 
Place chicken breast in crock pot 
Sprinkle Hidden Valley Ranch all over chicken
Pour entire bottle of sauce over chicken
Place stick of butter on top
 
Cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4 hours
Shred chicken with fork
Serve on rolls, on a salad, over potatoes or rice or just eat it off a plate.
Great served with cole slaw or some veggies.
 
Appetizer Dip Tip: Add a block of cream cheese and a 1/2 pack of shredded cheddar to make a delicious dip. Serve with celery or crusty bread

Captain Rich Wiersberg is here with the latest updates in this week's Most Wanted Monday.

We're learning more about how United Way and their programming are being supported by Avery Hall Cares.

Mr. Food is in the test kitchen.  Lemony Asparagus and Radish Salad is the perfect way to excite your taste buds and bring a springtime-smile to everyone around the dinner table. Who doesn't love fresh and crisp spring veggies tossed in a homemade lemon vinaigrette?

Join us for DelmarvaLife today at 5.

