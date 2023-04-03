Historical Markers can be a reminder of upsetting but important events from the past. Today at 5, we investigate the story behind one found in Downtown Salisbury.
Parkway Church in Salisbury is celebrating Easter this year in a big way. Katie stopped by for a teaser.
The Ocean City Department of Tourism is giving us something to "Smile" about with their fresh new branding.
And Coast Country's April Brilliant is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen making Buffalo Chicken Magic in the Crock Pot.
Captain Rich Wiersberg is here with the latest updates in this week's Most Wanted Monday.
We're learning more about how United Way and their programming are being supported by Avery Hall Cares.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen. Lemony Asparagus and Radish Salad is the perfect way to excite your taste buds and bring a springtime-smile to everyone around the dinner table. Who doesn't love fresh and crisp spring veggies tossed in a homemade lemon vinaigrette?
