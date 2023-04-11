A historic building that brimming with history. Today at 5, Marker Monday takes us to the Somerset County Courthouse.
It's all happening Downtown Seaford! We're learning more about all the fun you can have at their Friday Night Live Series.
Transportation is an important service for Disabled Veterans, and we're talking with one group who's dedicated to this cause.
Bound by muscles and by love, we're joined by a true Power couple in Historic Studio D.
Pollen is in the air and the Fugitives are in the wind, Captain Rich Wiersberg is here for Most Wanted Monday.
We're meeting Dr. Jennifer Sim from Chesapeake Eye Center.
For a Dessert that's bursting with tropical flavor, look no further than this Graham Cracker Cake with coconut!. Mr. Food is in the test kitchen showing us this dessert.