Steve-O Bandito's Award Winning 4 Meat Chili
1 Pound ground beef
1 Pound ground pork
1 Pound london broil steak cubed
1 Package bacon
2 Cups Beer
1 Package McCormick Mild Chili Seasoning
1 Package McCormick Regular Chili Seasoning
2 Tablespoons BBQ sauce
2 Teaspoons Garlic
2 Cups Salsa
In a pot cook garlic and bacon until the bacon is 3/4 cooked. Add ground pork and stir until pork is half cooked. Add ground beef and stir until beef is half cooked. Add in Steak cubes and stir. Add salsa and stir until mixed completely. Pour in the beer and the seasoning and stir for 2 minutes. Add BBQ sauce and stir in. Cook until all meats are cooked thoroughly. Ideally simmer in crock pot on low for 2 hours.
Serve with cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips. Add whatever degree of hot sauce you prefer.
