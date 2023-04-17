A woman's right to vote wasn't an easy reality to achieve. Today at 5, we travel to Easton for Marker Monday to learn about Talbot Country's suffrage movement.
Heather's Homeworks does more than just clean, and "Cleaning for a Reason Month" is one of their community initiatives they're here to talk about.
We all know the story of the 3-Hour tour gone wrong. The Gilligan's Island Musical from the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company is here with a preview.
Delmarvalous Dawn Butler and her dog O-C Buddy stop by to talk about their new book featuring a feisty squirrel.
The Christian Shelter in Salisbury held a dedication ceremony to celebrate their new food storage system. Katie went to visit.
Simmons Center Market is gearing up for a floral spring season, and their greenhouse is already bursting with color.
This 5-ingredient, marinated chicken recipe is so good! Our Lemon Coat Chicken is packed with flavor, and easy to boot. We are in the test kitchen with Mr. Foods for this flavoring dish.