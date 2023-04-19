It's supremely relaxing and Historic Oceanside Inn. Today at 5, Katie is visiting Addy Sea in Bethany Beach.
Sometimes a voice just stands out. Jared Watson from Coast Country joins us to share his journey from the stage in the Radio Booth.
We're learning more about Symphony 21, and organization spreading music and knowledge across Delmarva.
A delectable display of Surf and Turf takes place in DelmarvaLife kitchen thanks to Bill's Prime Seafood And Steaks.
Blackened Mahi-Mahi
2-8oz. Portions mahi (skin off)
Cajun seasoning
Canola oil
Heat skillet over medium heat. (cast iron works best).
In the meantime, while the skillet is heating,
Sprinkle flesh side of mahi filets generously with Cajun seasoning covering evenly. Turn over filets and press down firmly making sure spices are well attached to filet. ( This will make a crispier crust.
Place a few table spoons of canola oil in the hot skillet. Place mahi filets flesh side down, allow to cook until you can see edges starting to form a crust. Carefully turn the fish, lower heat, and finish cooking until fish is cooked through.
Fresh Pineapple Salsa
1-fresh pineapple diced
1/2 green pepper diced
1/2 red bell pepper diced
Half small red onion, diced
One jalapeño seeded and diced fine
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Pinch of light brown sugar
Juice or 2 limes
Mix all ingredients together. Can be made a day ahead.
In light of Earth Day, we're speaking with the Ocean City Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation about reducing plastic.
When you want to make a good impression, just serve up this simple, yet classic, Italian recipe for Steak Pizzaiola. Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with this recipe.
