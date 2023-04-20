The hit-and-run death of an Ocean Pines teen last summer shocked the entire Delmarva Community. Now, his family is remembering Gavin Knupp by giving back. Gavin's mother, Tiffany Knupp joins us to talk about Gavin and the Gavin Knupp Foundation Memorial Golf Tournament.
The town of Oxford celebrates it's rich history this weekend with Oxford Day. "Secrets of the Eastern Shore" Author, Jim Duffy, has a "ferry" tale in today's Throwback Thursday.
Earth Day is Saturday, and you can celebrate by helping clean up the coast. Marina Feeser, of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays joins us to talk about the effort that takes place at locations throughout Southern Delaware.
The great outdoors is calling, but that doesn't mean you can't camp in comfort. Katie visits Delmarva RV Center to see their sizable selection of everything from pop ups to luxury motor homes.
We're all enjoying these comfortable spring temperatures but, before you know it, your HVAC will be working overtime to keep you cool. Mindy Allen Townsend of A&A Companies tells us why you want to make sure your system is up to the task before it's too late.
One day, one location, but endless opportunities to equip yourself with anything and everything related to the outdoors. Outdoors Delmarva's Jason Lee and DSM Events Coordinator, Steve Monz run down huge list of events happening at the free DSN Outdoors Expo taking place this Saturday at the Harrington Fairgrounds.
We will join Mr. Foods in the test kitchen today. This recipe is also versatile because you can make it in the oven, or in an air fryer! Everyone will love our Bacon 'n' Fried Chicken Wafflewich as a hearty twist on a classic favorite!