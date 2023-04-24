What's Happening Today.png

They're a pair of baseball brothers with a familiar last name.  Today at 5, Kelly Gelof is talking about how she handles being a busy baseball mom.  

Read a poem from your pocket!  We're showcasing a perfect Poetry Event being held in Dover this week.  

Heeeere's Johnny!  He's here with the Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club discussing their upcoming rally competitions.

And we're getting a Kimchi Demonstration from Toby Gilbert of Gilbert's Provisions in the Delmarvalife. 

Captain Rich Wiersberg joins us with a fresh new list of fugitives in today's Most Wanted Monday.  

If you're looking for an easy recipe that will spice things up in a lot of different ways, look no further than our Save-the-Day Black Bean Salsa! Mr. Food will show us what to mix up in the test kitchen. 

Join us for Delmarvalife, today at 5.

