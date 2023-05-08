Staying healthy isn't just taking care of your body, but your mind as well. Today at Five, Beth Anne Dorman with For All Seasons is here to explain why mental health matters.
And speaking of health, nutrition is a necessity. Letter carriers across the county are working to "Stamp Out Hunger". We'll learn how you can help.
It's tea time for Katie! She's with Wanda Guton from Coffee Redezbrew sipping on some of her specialty beverages.
And Simmons Center Market in Cambridge is stocked up for Spring. They're showing off everything form flowers to palm tree!
Captain Rich Wiersberg joins us with a fresh list of fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
We're getting a fragrant and floral preview of The Town and Country Garden Club's "Sing and Dance into Spring" Event.
Mr. Food took all the classic flavors and added in some hot wing sauce. Top it off with some bleu cheese crumbles, and you better believe our Buffalo-Style Deviled Eggs.
Join us for Delmarvalife today at five.