It's a stunning new neighborhood with a variety of modern options. Today at 5, Katie is walking trough some of the new homes at the Lakeside at Trappe Community.
Knowing the signs could end up saving a life. Tidalhealth is here with pointer on identifying and preventing strokes.
Keeping a eye out for our kid's vision. The Salisbury Lions Club joins us to reinforce their mission to making it easy for them to see.
And what's a great way to let mom know she's loved? Joe White from the Shrimp Boat is in the DelmarvaLife Kitchen with the answer. Here's a hint. It's something delicious.
Katie is giving us a review for her latest book club selection "daughters of Nantucket"
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Napoleon Trifle, it's as simple as can be! It's still got that yummy baked pastry, along with all the other Napoleon flavors you love, but in a trifle dish!
Join us for DelmarvaLife today at 5.