Dominique Sessa, Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2024, joins us to share her crusade to advocate for the disabled.
Katie heads to TidalHealth to hear about how they seamlessly integrate robotic assistance in their operating rooms.
It's hard to predict when natural disasters and severe weather will occur, and Paul Davis Restoration has tips on how you can stay prepared.
We're hearing all about The Cambridge Classic Power Boat Regatta, a tradition dating back to 1911.
We're with chef Laura Davis from Tide and Thyme food blog making blackened fish tacos with spicy chipotle sauce.
Blackened Fish Tacos with spicy Chipotle Sauce Recipe:
https://tideandthyme.com/blackened-fish-tacos/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR1b_Lf8aZ1Td9ntblP_7vEnWYgPExkfTeRziitUojXXrYQzw80ZVEyd_tw_aem_AYK4i89o1d1k5jjpK8P6wBvOAT-v6l2TT5fEnycWFWLW_hBrwmoHZOm35mFnth3DMu07DNoL6RG_GfgGlj0MDok_
Mr. Food takes the stress out of dinnertime by preparing a weeknight Pesto Chicken! This simple chicken dinner recipe is made with some pretty basic ingredients, but packs in a whole lot of flavor.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.