We are joined by two young baseball players who threw out the first pitch for the Orioles and have even testified to get laws passed to advocate for amputee athletes.
Those pursuing higher education are getting some new opportunities thanks to Salisbury University's new graduate house, we've got all the details.
The Selbyville Historical Society is with us to explain how they're working to preserve important landmarks and spread knowledge from the past.
We've got cuties like Ringo and Myrtle looking for their new loving home on today's Pet Connect.
Americana music artist Bryan Scar joins us on the Mid-South Audio stage performing a few folksy tunes for us.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.