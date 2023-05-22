It's sink or swim for Throwback Thursday. Today on DelmarvaLife, Jim Duffy brings us the mysterious tale of how the infamous ship "The Debraak" was claimed by the sea not once, but twice.
Luxury golf carts cruising around Cambridge! Katie is showing off these zippy vehicles courtesy of Dorchester Auto.
Nan Zamorski from Reclaim Our River Nanticoke quizzes us on recycling and gives us a hands-on cardboard boats.
And we have the Fitzkee Brothers Band on the Mid-South Audio Stage ahead of the Rally for Our First Responders.
What happens when you take a Stuffed Chicken Recipe and combine it with a muffin tin recipe? Well, let's find out from Mr. Food in the test kitchen.
Join us for DelmarvaLife today at five.