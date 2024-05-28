High-quality hearing aids and personalized care is what you'll find when you head to Hearsay Services of Delaware, Katie is introducing us to their team.
We're learning how the professionals at TidalHealth prioritize heart health and get some useful tips on keeping our cardiac health in mind.
Baths By Spicer Bros. understands better than anyone how to put together a safe and luxurious bathroom, we'll find out how they get it done.
We're joined by the Holly Center Angels and hearing what they do to make a special difference in the lives so many.
We're making jumbo seared scallops in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with Chef Thomas O'Neal from Suicide Bridge Restaurant.
We then join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making an amazing dish that folks are enjoying. Southern Shrimp and Grits, with lots of creamy, cheesy goodness and flavor-packed shrimp...it's hard to resist!
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.