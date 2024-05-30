We share how you can meet over 1,000 cute puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs at Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption event.
Award-winning chef Steve Monz joins us in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with the recipe for Oreo cookie ice cream sandwiches.
HOMEMADE OREO COOKIEICE CREAM SANDWICHES
INGREDIENTS NEEDED:
1 Package Oreo Cookies
1 and a half sticks of unsalted butter - melted
2 Cups heavy cream
1 Tablespoon of Vanilla
2/3 cup condensed milk
How To:
Place all Oreo cookies into a zip lock baggie and crush them with a rolling pin. You can use a food processor but this way is more therapeutic. Remove ½ cup of crushed cookie and save for the filling.
Add 1 ½ sticks of melted unsalted butter and mix in with cookies and mix until it looks like wet sand. Then take half of the cookie mixture and place in a 9 inch by 9 inch pan lined with parchment paper. Take half of the cookie mixture and spread it on the bottom of the pan. Then use a smooth item to pat the cookie mixture until it is an even flat layer across the bottom. Place this part in the fridge while we make the filling.
For the filling take 2 cups of heavy cream and mix with 1 tablespoon vanilla extract with a mixer until the whipped cream peaks (stands on its own). Take 2/3 cup of condensed milk and fold in to the whipped cream. Then take the ½ cup of extra cookie and fold that into the cream mixture with a spoon. Remove the pan with the cookie bottom out of the fridge and add the cream mixture and smooth out evenly.
At this point the pan needs to go into the freezer for 3 hours until the cream is firm. After 3 hours remove the pan and place the remaining cookie mixture evenly across the whipped cream and tap down to make it compact and evenly spread out. At this point the pan goes back into the freezer for another 6 hours or overnight would be even better.
Remove from freezer and cut ice cream sandwiches to the size you want and enjoy!