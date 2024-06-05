Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.