Six years in , and it's already grown into a place where you'll find greens, gifts, and gourmet foods. Today at five, Katie makes a stop at the Berlin Farmers Market.
We are talking weeds with Ginny Rosenkranz from University of Maryland Extension. These aren't your garden variety weeds, they are what the Maryland Department of Agriculture consider noxious weeds. We'll find out why they are so bad and what to do if you suspect they're in your garden.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen making Mediterranean Ravioli with Feta is a budget-friendly way to make delicious Mediterranean food at home!
The Hebron Volunteer Fireman's Carnival kicks off Wednesday. We learn more about this 97-year tradition and announce our ticket giveaway.
Big 107.7's Steve Monz is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen showing us how to make Caprese Pasta Salad and Cheesy Garlic Bread with Sundried Tomatoes.
Caprese Pasta Salad:
1 Box your favorite pasta (Rinsed and Chilled to prevent clumping)
1 Red Onion diced
1 ball of mozzarella cubed
1 package grape tomatoes
3 teaspoons Basil Pesto (To Taste) Remember, you can always add more but can't take any out.
Half a cup of Italian dressing (Again add to taste) Olive Oil/Red wine vinegar and Italian seasoning.
Stir and chill.... and eat.
Cheesy Garlic bread with sundried tomatoes
Italian bread cut slices in 1 inch thickness
Melt butter and add minced garlic
"Paint" onto the bread and bake for 5 minutes at 350 degrees
Remove and add shredded mozzarella cheese and sundried tomatoes
Place under Broil for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
