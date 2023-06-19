What's Happening Today.png

Reunited, look who's back!  We have a great show for you today.  Farm Equipment passed between generations of locals on the Peninsula.  Today at 5, We're getting a preview of the First State Antique Tractor Club's 23rd annual show.

We'll tell you how you can go see a free screening of a powerful film focusing on family and addiction this week. 

The Showers for Soldiers program is opening their voting, Brian Spicer shares how you can help a Veteran get a new bath or shower. 

And Baywater Trading Company is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with a batch of fresh donuts and a summer kale salad. 

Captain Rich Wiersberg stops by with a new list of individuals you should keep an eye out for. 

Looking for a refreshing summer meal? Look no further than our Lemonade-Poached Salmon! This easy fish recipe offers something a little different for fish lovers everywhere.  Mr. Food has all the details. 

Join us for DelmarvaLife today at five. 

Recommended for you