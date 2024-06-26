The Junior Board at TidalHealth has been going strong for 100 years, and we're finding out about some of their healthcare initiatives.
Your air-conditioning system is probably getting a workout with all of this heat, so A & A Companies shares some valuable info on keeping it running.
If you've ever thought about bringing your home kitchen experience outdoors, we'll find out how the team at Spicer Bros. Construction can get it done.
They're a team of dedicated life-savers on the shoreline, we're learning all about the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
Sweet and spicy orzo with seared scallops is on the menu in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with help from Suicide Bridge Restaurant.
History is getting ready to sail into Ocean City -- and you have an opportunity to play a role.
The Nao Trinidad arrives on Friday, near Bayside Park at Third Street. It's a replica of the ship that Ferninand Magellan Captained on his sail around the world between 1519 and 1522. Now here's where *you come into play. The crew is looking for volunteers. They need people who can help with the boarding process and assist guests during their visit. The crew will teach you the basics of the vessel. So you don't need to come in knowing anything about it. If you're interested, go to DelmarvaLife.Com and click on the What's Happening Today. Click the link where you can sign up to volunteer.
