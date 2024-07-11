It's Throwback Thursday, and Jim Duffy is bringing us a cool six-pack of stories about the history of Tilghman Island.
All manner of classic cars are rolling out to support those battling cancer at the 17th annual WOW Cruise-In, we're with the Wheels That Heal Car Club.
If you're looking for a faster and more enjoyable way to manage your lawn, we check out Bell Creek Equipment and their zero-turn mowers.
We're finding out how the Polk Outpost is working hard to preserve the legacy of Buffalo Soldiers.
Mr. Food is in the test kitchen with this simple recipe that is sure to be a hit. Golden and crispy potato wedges pair perfectly with our creamy avocado dip. It's hard not to get addicted to our recipe for Crispy Potato Wedges with California Dip; it's that good.
Steve Monz is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen showing us how to make his famous Italian Meatloaf
Meatloaf Recipe:
Mama Monz’s Italian Meatloaf
1 Pound ground beef
1 Pound Ground Pork
2 Eggs
1/8 cup dried onions
1/8 cup parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon oregano
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon Garlic & Herb seasoning (Olive Garden)
1 8 oz mozzarella log
Tomato sauce (For top and served on the side)
Shredded Mozzarella/Provolone (Add to the top of the loaf)
Preheat oven to 375
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and for a loaf. Then split the center of the loaf lengthwise and insert mozzarella log. Close up the loaf making sure it is sealed completely so the cheese doesn’t ooze out.
Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and add tomato sauce and shredded cheese. Bake another 15 minutes at 375.
Remove from oven and let sit for an additional 10 minutes to keep the slices from crumbling and all the cheese flowing out.
