Getting a professional workout without leaving home. It's possible with CustomFit360. Owner and head trainer, Erik Schreiber tells us about their remote exercise programs.  
 
Conflict resolution can be complicated, but it doesn't have to be. The Mid Shore Community Mediation Center will explain how. 
 
Having a nice adult beverage wasn't so easy for folks on Delmarva after 1920. Historian Mike Dixon stops by to talk about prohibition on the peninsula.
Gather your goods from the garden for what Tide and Thyme food blogger, Laura Davis is making in the DelmarvaLife kitchen. She shows us how to put together Zucchini Linguini.

Zucchini Linguini

Coarse salt
1 pound linguine
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
3 cloves garlic, peeled
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
4 zucchini, halved and sliced
1 large tomato, diced (about 1.5 cups)
20 black olives, halved
1 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 cup white wine (I used Vermouth)
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tbsp olive oil

Heat oven to 425. Toss the breadcrumbs with 1 tsp olive oil and garlic powder. Place on a cookie sheet, and toast in oven until golden brown; about 3 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Fill a 10-quart stockpot with 7 quarts water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons coarse salt. Add pasta, stir until water returns to a boil, and cook pasta, according to package directions, until al dente.

Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add oil and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until garlic is lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add onion and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, olives, oregano, and red pepper flakes; season with salt to taste. Add white wine and simmer for a about 5 minutes.

Drain pasta, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water. Add pasta to skillet and toss to combine. If pasta seems dry, add reserved cooking water 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing between each addition. Transfer pasta to a large platter, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle with bread crumbs; serve immediately.

