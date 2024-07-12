Identifying your personality and individual strengths is the end result of using the Enneagram system, yoga, and meditation in a brand new workshop we preview.
Spreading positive affirmations is the purpose of an author who has published several books for both adults and kids, we'll sit down with Preston Mitchum Jr.
There's a whole list of cute cats and dogs waiting for a new home on today's Pet Connect.
The multi-talented singer Dev Martel brings his soaring vocals to the Mid-South Audio stage.
Sriracha honey glazed salmon and chicken wontons are on the menu when we invite Roadie Joe's into the DelmarvaLife kitchen.
Chef Jason Myers Honey Sriracha Seared Salmon
2 - 6oz Salmon Filets
1/2 C Honey
1/2 C Sriracha
1/2 C fresh lemon juice
salt & pepper
olive oil
green onions
parsley
1. Reduce the honey, lemon juice and sriracha in a small pot by half.
2. Finely slice green onions and chop until golden brown.
3. Season the salmon with salt and pepper.
4. Sear in olive oil on both sides until golden brown.
5. Add butter to pan and baste until finished.
6. Top with Sriracha glaze, green ions and parsley.
Chef Jason Myers Award Winning Banging Chicken
2 boneless chicken breast
2 TBSP poultry magic
1/2 C Mirepoix
1/2 C hot sauce
1/2 C BBQ sauce
Salt & pepper
wonton wrappers
egg wash (1 egg)
seaweed salad
Thai chili sauce
1. Marinate the chicken breast in the chicken stock, BBQ sauce, hot sauce, salt pepper and poultry magic for 24 hours.
2. Drain the chicken, reserving the marinade for braising.
3. Sear the chicken on each side till golden brown in a large oven proof sauté pan or cast iron skillet.
4. Add the mirepoix and the reserved braising liquid till it's a 1/4 of the way up the pan.
5. Cover tightly and braise in a 275 degree oven till tender (approximately 2 hours).
6. Carefully remove the chicken breast and shred it with 2 forks.
7. Strain the liquid and pour a little over the shredded chicken.
8. Place on a sheet pan and allow to cool
To assemble wontons just use a wonton wrapper, fill the middle with a little of the banging chicken then seal the wonton with egg wash. Deep fry until golden brown then serve with Thai chili sauce and seaweed salad.
Then in the test kitchen, Mr. Food is fixing up these Grande Chicken Fajitas that are a Southwest-favorite! The key to making these really flavorful is to start off with well-seasoned chicken, which is why we coat ours with lots of spices.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.