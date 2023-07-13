Learning to use a weapon doesn't have to be intimidating. Today at 5, Katie is showing us how Atlantic Tactical Firearms Training makes it easy.
It's not everyday the President rolls through. We hear about the day the Fortieth President came to Tilghman Island.
We also are treated to a history mystery involving Napoleon Bonaparte here on the Eastern Shore.
And it's meatloaf madness here in the DelmarvaLife kitchen today, here's a hint, it involves cheese.
Meatloaf Recipe:
Mama Monz’s Italian Meatloaf
1 Pound ground beef
1 Pound Ground Pork
2 Eggs
1/8 cup dried onions
1/8 cup parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon oregano
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon Garlic & Herb seasoning (Olive Garden)
1 8 oz mozzarella log
Tomato sauce (For top and served on the side)
Shredded Mozzarella/Provolone (Add to the top of the loaf)
Preheat oven to 375
Mix all ingredients in a bowl and for a loaf. Then split the center of the loaf lengthwise and insert mozzarella log. Close up the loaf making sure it is sealed completely so the cheese doesn’t ooze out.
Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and add tomato sauce and shredded cheese. Bake another 15 minutes at 375.
Remove from oven and let sit for an additional 10 minutes to keep the slices from crumbling and all the cheese flowing out.
The Lower Shore Workforce Alliance explains how easy it is to get trained for a lucrative career.
