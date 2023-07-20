Engagement Rings, necklaces, and Nautical jewelry. Today at 5, we're showing off all of what Robinson's family of businesses has to offer in their new sparkling showroom.
We're also getting a preview of this year's big Chincoteague Pony Swim.
The Western Sussex Chamber of Commerce invites you to enjoy all of the outdoor splendor at their eleventh annual Broad Creek Bike and Brew event.
And Katie enjoys some tasty outdoor home cooking courtesy of Heather and Brian Spicer.
- The night before, or no less than 3 hours before, cut the chicken breast into bite size pieces. Add to a bag with 1 1/2 tablespoon of the ranch seasoning and olive oil. Marinate overnight or at least 3 hours before grilling.
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat or 400 degrees.
- Tear off six pieces of aluminum foil that measure to about 12 x 12 inches
- In the center of each foil square, add 1/2 cup of brown rice topped with 1 tablespoon of butter. Add 1/2 cup of ranch marinated chicken, 2/3 cup of broccoli, and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. Equally divide the bacon on the top of all six packets.
- Sprinkle each packet with additional ranch seasoning and salt to taste.
- Fold and roll down the center then fold up both sides of each packet to seal.
- Place packets directly on the grill and grill for 20-25 minutes. Chicken should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees or until no longer pink in the middle.
We show off how Simmons Center Market has all the items you need for the perfect cook out this summer.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at 5.